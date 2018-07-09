New iPhones may come with USB Type-C charging cables similar to Android

New iPhone models may come with USB Type-C charging cable standard adapters, according to reports.

Leaked images have shown a prototype of an alleged Apple USB Type-C charger. Reports suggest that the new charger will come bundled along with the 2018 iPhones and possibly iPads too.

The USB charging ports will be able to give an output of 18W which will be faster charging compared to current 5W adapters, according to a report by CNET.

Current iPhone models such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X also support Type-C port, but through additional accessories.