App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New iPhones may come with USB Type-C charging cables similar to Android

Current iPhone models such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X also support Type-C port, but through additional accessories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

New iPhone models may come with USB Type-C charging cable standard adapters, according to reports.

Leaked images have shown a prototype of an alleged Apple USB Type-C charger. Reports suggest that the new charger will come bundled along with the 2018 iPhones and possibly iPads too.

The USB charging ports will be able to give an output of 18W which will be faster charging compared to current 5W adapters, according to a report by CNET.

Current iPhone models such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X also support Type-C port, but through additional accessories.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:18 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.