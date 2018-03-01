MWC 2018 Highlights: Lenovo adds Yoga 530 and 730 to its Yoga laptop series

Lenovo adds Yoga 530 and Yoga 730 to its Yoga series laptops

The two are one of the first laptops to feature have Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa virtual assistant and can support Cortana too.

The laptop can be used in three more ways — tablet, stand and tent — thanks to the 360-degree rotatable hinge.

Yoga 530 has a 14-inch UHD IPS touch-enabled display and has 10 hours of battery life. You can configure the laptop with Intel 8th-gen Core i7 series processor, accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM.

Price: Lenovo Yoga 530 is priced at Euro 549 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 13-inch Yoga 730 will go on sale starting at Euro 999. The 15-inch Yoga 730 will start at Euro 1,099. Both the Yoga 730 variants come along with Active Pen 2.