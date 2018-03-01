MWC 2018 Highlights: Lenovo adds Yoga 530 and 730 to its Yoga laptop series

Live now
Feb 26, 2018
Also, another exciting innovation is the 8-megapixel pop-up camera, a periscope-like module. While taking selfies the module pops out in under a second to take pictures.
Vivo displays futuristic Apex concept with in-display fingerprint scanner
The most important feature of the Apex is the half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology. It allows users to unlock the phone by touching the screen, unlike other smartphones which have a separate fingerprint sensor.
MWC 2018 has seen its share of interesting devices from the stables of Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo and Huawei. One of the most-interesting ones is a concept from Chinese smartphonemaker Vivo — the Apex.
Lenovo adds Yoga 530 and Yoga 730 to its Yoga series laptops
The two are one of the first laptops to feature have Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa virtual assistant and can support Cortana too.
The laptop can be used in three more ways — tablet, stand and tent — thanks to the 360-degree rotatable hinge.
Yoga 530 has a 14-inch UHD IPS touch-enabled display and has 10 hours of battery life. You can configure the laptop with Intel 8th-gen Core i7 series processor, accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM.
Price: Lenovo Yoga 530 is priced at Euro 549 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 13-inch Yoga 730 will go on sale starting at Euro 999. The 15-inch Yoga 730 will start at Euro 1,099. Both the Yoga 730 variants come along with Active Pen 2.
The LG V30S ThinQ is seen on display at MWC.
Huawei unveils world's first 5G commercial modem
Chinese telecom gear firm Huawei unveiled world's first commercial 5G modem with claim that it can deliver peak speed of over 2,000 megabit per second on next generation network on Sunday.
"Huawei Balong 5G01 is world's first 3GPP 5G commercial chipset with peak rate of 2.3 GBPS (gigabit per second)," Huawei CEO, Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu said while unveiling the new technology.
Yu said Huawei is collaborating with 30 operators, including Vodafone, globally to deploy product based on this chipset.
The company unveiled world's first 5G CPE (consumer premise equipment or router) with the promise of delivering broadband speed of up to 2 Gbps on 5G network. The CPE will also support 4G network, as per the details shared by Yu. The announcement assumes significance for India, which is looking to highlight readiness for 5G and is working on spectrum auction plan to support 5G.
Besides the chipset, Huawei unveiled full touch screen enabled notebook Huawei Matebook X Pro with 13.9-inch display, pop-up camera on the keyboard with price range started Euro 1,399.
The company unveiled three 4G tablet models in Mediapad M5 series with dual use as tablet and notebook at starting price of Euro 349.
An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car at the MWC. (Image: Reuters)
Sony has come up with XZ2 Compact. With a 5-inch screen, it is truly compact.
XZ2 Compact has a Snapdragon 845 processor and has the same camera features as the XZ2. However, it does not have the Dynamic Vibration System.
The rear side of the phone has plastic instead of glass. XZ2 Compact lacks the wireless charging.
Nokia 8110 - The 'banana phone' is back with 25-day battery life, 4G capability
The phone comes with 25 days worth of battery, and the latest version of Snake.
Both — XZ2 and XZ2 Compact — phones now sport shrunken bezels, but not as much as Samsung, LG or OnePlus.
They are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The XZ2 has a 5.7-inch 4K HDR display which has a 2:1 aspect ratio and resolution of 2160×1440. The ultra-slow-mo mode can record 960fps footage at a higher 1080p resolution.
Pricing and release of the two phones will be announced later.
Sony Xperia Ear Duo ear buds arrive in May for USD 280
Price and sale date: USD 279.99 and will be available from May. However, pre-orders for these ‘open ear’ ear buds start today on Amazon.
Ear Duo aim at delivering a ‘dual listening’ experience which combines user’s music with the environmental sounds.
Audio notifications of your calendar, news headlines, among others can also be heard on the headset. Sony has built in Siri and Google Assistant integration.
As expected, Sony had unveiled the new Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact smartphones.
Sony Xperia XZ2 offers Dynamic Vibration System, which gives users haptic feedback when they are watching a video or playing a game.
Xperia XZ2 can shoot videos in 4K HDR.
Sony is working with Qualcomm and Ericsson to add and optimise 5G. The company has already got a variety of carriers on board.
Talking about their collaboration with Sony and the Spadragon 845 processor Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon has said, "We're very excited about what the two companies can do."
Sony event has begun at the 2018 MWC. The Japanese tech company is expected to launch three smartphones, amongst others.
Nokia unveils curved glass flagship phone Sirocco, revamps classic 8110
The tech giant has revealed its newest flagship model Sirocco and has revamped classic 1996 model 8110, a day ahead of the 2018 Mobile World Congress.
Sony is expected to reveal three new smartphones at 1 pm today.
Vivo showcases Apex: World’s first in-display fingerprint scanner concept phone
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo had earlier showcased a prototype phone which had the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanner.
The tech a method of biometric authentication that could result in dropping of screen bezels, rear-mounted sensors altogether. Now, Vivo has come out with a concept phone at the 2018 MWC which has the in-display fingerprint scanner at its heart.
The concept phone is tagged ‘Apex’ is Vivo’s main product on display this time. Vivo calls it the ‘Half-Screen In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology’ and the idea here is for users to be able to place their finger on a large area of the display screen instead of the thumbnail-sized icon to unlock the phone.
Huawei launches world's first bezel-less notebook Matebook X Pro
Huawei launched its Matebook X Pro which is said to be the world’s first FullView touchscreen notebook.
The Matebook X Pro has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a 13.9-inch 3K display. It has a metal unibody design.
The notebook is powered by Windows 10 and has up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor. It features a 2-in-1 power button with a fingerprint sensor.
There are quad speakers on the notebook for audio while the camera has been integrated into the keyboard.
Samsung launches Galaxy S9 & S9 plus at the Mobile World Congress
South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled its latest flagship model in the smartphone segment, Galaxy S9 and S9+, a day before the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Nokia revamps classic 1996 model 8110
The original 8110 was first launched in 1996 and was popular for having a "slider". The 8110 also appeared in the science-fiction movie ‘The Matrix’ in 1999.
Nokia has not revamped this phone again. This time, it is 4G-enabled.
You can answer calls on the new 8110 4G by simply sliding the case open and also cutting the call by snapping the slider shut.
LG takes on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 with more memory and artificial intelligence
South Korean tech giant LG has come out with a new smartphone. The company has unveiled the V30S ThinQ, a version of the V30, which the company had launched last year. The V30 was launched as LG’s flagship phone.
India at the Mobile World Congress: To highlight 5G readiness, tech leadership
With one of the largest delegations at the Mobile World Congress, India plans to highlight its readiness for 5G services and technology leadership including its numero uno position globally in terms of mobile data usage.
"We want to position ourselves not as a recipient of 5G technology but active contributor of the 5G technology. Whether it is core network technology, all services of application ecosystem," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters about India's participation in MWC 2018.
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha will lead a 90-people strong delegation at the annual event.
The Indian government has set up a high-level committee to work on 5G technology roadmap for India including participation in global standards, test facilities etc.
Sundararajan said that most of the used cases being showcased for 5G services at present are largely for the developing advanced economies.
"We want to make sure that we start building in developmental used cases particularly in the field of health, agriculture etc. We should be an integral part of standards," she said. (PTI)