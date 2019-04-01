Mugen E-Rex is a dirt bike of the electric age



Also displayed at Tokyo Motorcycle Show last week, the latest version of MUGEN E.REX, looking neat, compact and ready to go.

Japanese automobile maker Honda has a long-running performance division named Mugen. While Mugen does not manufacturer cars of its own, the E-Rex is the company’s second electric motorcycle after Shinden Hachi, which is an all-electric Isle of Man TT race bike.

Supposedly based on Honda’s CRF line of motocross bikes, the Mugen E-Rex is an all-electric dirt bike with a minimalistic design. It has a white body with a red seat that sports the Honda insignia. The side fairings are shaped like a rib-cage, while the fuel tank is replaced with extensions which look like the bones of a dinosaur.

This pre-historic design is constant throughout the motorcycle, with the tail section having a zig-zag edged licence plate. Apart from being aesthetically appealing, this design also helps in reducing aerodynamic drag, which is a feat on motocross motorcycles. The bodywork has also given the name “Rex” to the bike.

Considering it belongs to the Honda family, the Mugen E-Rex is a brainchild of Honda’s experience in off-road motorsports and Mugen’s performance parts. Hence, the E-Rex will get a powertrain and a battery pack from Mugen, while borrowing long travel Showa suspension components from Honda.

The E-Rex is still in its conceptual stage and could make its debut in the coming days.