Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mozilla Awards to focus on effects of AI on internet

Mozilla is seeking projects that will explain artificial intelligence, machine learning and make netizens aware of how some algorithms and data sets are used to spread fake news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
MozFest
MozFest

Mozilla has announced new set of awards for technology experts and digital enthusiasts, who can submit projects based on how artificial intelligence (AI) affects the daily lives of internet users. Mozilla is offering grants to the tune of $225,000 as part of the awards.

The tech firm is seeking projects that will make netizens understand the world of machine learning and AI, where algorithms and data sets are used to improve user-experience. However, some algorithms provide broken recommendations and promote fake news and racism on search engines. The awards are part of the NetGain partnership, a collaboration between Mozilla, Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation, MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Foundation.

Mozilla is seeking projects that will be available for audiences in the form of videos, games, browser extensions and data visualizations. Projects submitted by an organisation or individual should be available online and be suitable for non-expert audiences and will have to ensure a user's privacy in not compromised.

The firm has announced, it will be giving individual awards up to $50,000.

Here's a list of the awards in various categories:

  • Two $50,000 total prize packages ($47,500 award + $2,500 MozFest travel stipend)

  • Five $25,000 total prize packages ($22,500 award + $2,500 MozFest travel stipend)

Mozfest will be held on 26 Oct 2018. Mozilla will accept applications from August 1, 2018, and winners will be revealed by September 15. Winners will be publicly announced during Mozfest.

Participants can click here to participate in the competition.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:01 pm

