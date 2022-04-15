Moto G52 India launch could take place soon: All you need to know

The Moto G52 was recently unveiled in Europe, making it the latest entrant in the company’s value-oriented G series. Now, new information suggests that the Moto G52 might be launching in India soon.



[Exclusive] I can confirm that Moto will soon launch the #Motog52 in India

The device will feature a pOLED panel, slimmest bezels, thinnest and lightest design in the segment

Here's your exclusive look at the Indian variant

Retweet if you want me to post an exclusive video too pic.twitter.com/KbdfUrZ9VB

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 14, 2022

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Lenovo-owned Motorola could be dropping the Moto G52 in India soon.

While the tipster has not provided an official launch date, he has confirmed that the Indian version of the Moto G52 will use a pOLED display with the slimmest bezels in the segment. It will also be the lightest and thinnest smartphone in the segment.

Moto G52 Expected Price in India

Other specifications of the Moto G52 are expected to be the same as the international version. The Moto G52 features a starting price of EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 20,600). Although you can expect the Moto G52’s price in India to fall under the 20K-mark.

Moto G52 Specifications

The Moto G52 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Moto G52 runs on Android 12. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.

The Moto G52 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, although the Indian model will likely use a pOLED panel. For optics, the Moto G52 gets a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.





