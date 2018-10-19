Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #49: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/40 What is the name of these highway hospitality service found in India, that provides a break for the hungry highway traveller? 2/40 A1 Plaza 3/40 By what ‘three word’ name do we know the special plans offered to Jio subscribers? 4/40 Dhan Dhana Dhan 5/40 Which company advertising what? 6/40 Corning advertising Gorilla Glass 7/40 Who/what is the lady in the image representing? 8/40 Vaio 9/40 The two mobile phones shown here are the first two examples of what styles of mobile phones? 10/40 Flip Phone and Clam Phone Motorola’s MicroTAC was the first “flip phone" and StarTAC was the first "clam phone”. 11/40 This item inspired the name of which product? 12/40 IBM ThinkPad The name "ThinkPad" was suggested by IBM employee Denny Wainwright, who had a "THINK" notepad in his pocket. 13/40 What six letter word is used to describe the technology that recreates the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user? 14/40 Haptic 15/40 Which photo sharing application was created by these two men in 2010? 16/40 Instagram Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010 as a free mobile app for iOS. 17/40 Which company's subsidiary developed and patented these, later choosing not to exercise their patent rights? 18/40 Toyota’s subsidiary Denso Wave developed QR codes for car parts management. They patented it, but later choose not to exercise their patent rights. 19/40 Picture10 20/40 Kodak Moments 21/40 Which company came up with this billboard ad at the end of the year 2016? 22/40 Spotify 23/40 These representational images show the variants of which product? 24/40 Kindle (Paperwhite, Oasis, Voyage, Touch, Fire, Keyboard) 25/40 Name this personality. 26/40 Deep Kalra - MakeMyTrip founder and CEO, 27/40 Identify the logo of a service that lasted from 1993 to 2009. 28/40 Microsoft Encarta Microsoft Encarta was a digital multimedia encyclopedia published by Microsoft Corporation from 1993 to 2009. 29/40 Proton, Quark, Charm and Electron were early models of devices offered by which company? 30/40 Blackberry 31/40 This chart shows the exchange value of which currency? 32/40 Bitcoin 33/40 How do we know this Canadian inventor and entrepreneur's most notable patent 'Quik Pod' better? 34/40 Selfie Stick 35/40 What are we looking at? 36/40 Google Data Centers 37/40 What is masked in this image? 38/40 Angry Birds Video game franchise Angry Birds have become Everton's first ever shirt sleeve sponsor. 39/40 This was the first ever product to be marketed as what? 40/40 Laptop The Gavilan SC was an early laptop computer, and was the first ever to be marketed as a "laptop". First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:26 pm