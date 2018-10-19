App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:26 PM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #49: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
What is the name of these highway hospitality service found in India, that provides a break for the hungry highway traveller?
1/40

What is the name of these highway hospitality service found in India, that provides a break for the hungry highway traveller?
A1 Plaza
2/40

A1 Plaza
By what ‘three word’ name do we know the special plans offered to Jio subscribers?
3/40

By what ‘three word’ name do we know the special plans offered to Jio subscribers?
Dhan Dhana Dhan
4/40

Dhan Dhana Dhan
Which company advertising what?
5/40

Which company advertising what?
Corning advertising Gorilla Glass
6/40

Corning advertising Gorilla Glass
Who/what is the lady in the image representing?
7/40

Who/what is the lady in the image representing?
Vaio
8/40

Vaio
The two mobile phones shown here are the first two examples of what styles of mobile phones?
9/40

The two mobile phones shown here are the first two examples of what styles of mobile phones?
Flip Phone and Clam Phone Motorola’s MicroTAC was the first “flip phone" and StarTAC was the first "clam phone”.
10/40

Flip Phone and Clam Phone Motorola’s MicroTAC was the first “flip phone" and StarTAC was the first "clam phone”.
This item inspired the name of which product?
11/40

This item inspired the name of which product?
IBM ThinkPad The name "ThinkPad" was suggested by IBM employee Denny Wainwright, who had a "THINK" notepad in his pocket.
12/40

IBM ThinkPad The name "ThinkPad" was suggested by IBM employee Denny Wainwright, who had a "THINK" notepad in his pocket.
What six letter word is used to describe the technology that recreates the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user?
13/40

What six letter word is used to describe the technology that recreates the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user?
Haptic
14/40

Haptic
Which photo sharing application was created by these two men in 2010?
15/40

Which photo sharing application was created by these two men in 2010?
Instagram Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010 as a free mobile app for iOS.
16/40

Instagram Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010 as a free mobile app for iOS.
Which company's subsidiary developed and patented these, later choosing not to exercise their patent rights?
17/40

Which company's subsidiary developed and patented these, later choosing not to exercise their patent rights?
Toyota’s subsidiary Denso Wave developed QR codes for car parts management. They patented it, but later choose not to exercise their patent rights.
18/40

Toyota’s subsidiary Denso Wave developed QR codes for car parts management. They patented it, but later choose not to exercise their patent rights.
Picture10
19/40

Picture10
Kodak Moments
20/40

Kodak Moments
Which company came up with this billboard ad at the end of the year 2016?
21/40

Which company came up with this billboard ad at the end of the year 2016?
Spotify
22/40

Spotify
These representational images show the variants of which product?
23/40

These representational images show the variants of which product?
Kindle (Paperwhite, Oasis, Voyage, Touch, Fire, Keyboard)
24/40

Kindle (Paperwhite, Oasis, Voyage, Touch, Fire, Keyboard)
Name this personality.
25/40

Name this personality.
Deep Kalra - MakeMyTrip founder and CEO,
26/40

Deep Kalra - MakeMyTrip founder and CEO,
Identify the logo of a service that lasted from 1993 to 2009.
27/40

Identify the logo of a service that lasted from 1993 to 2009.
Microsoft Encarta Microsoft Encarta was a digital multimedia encyclopedia published by Microsoft Corporation from 1993 to 2009.
28/40

Microsoft Encarta Microsoft Encarta was a digital multimedia encyclopedia published by Microsoft Corporation from 1993 to 2009.
Proton, Quark, Charm and Electron were early models of devices offered by which company?
29/40

Proton, Quark, Charm and Electron were early models of devices offered by which company?
Blackberry
30/40

Blackberry
This chart shows the exchange value of which currency?
31/40

This chart shows the exchange value of which currency?
Bitcoin
32/40

Bitcoin
How do we know this Canadian inventor and entrepreneur's most notable patent 'Quik Pod' better?
33/40

How do we know this Canadian inventor and entrepreneur's most notable patent 'Quik Pod' better?
Selfie Stick
34/40

Selfie Stick
What are we looking at?
35/40

What are we looking at?
Google Data Centers
36/40

Google Data Centers
What is masked in this image?
37/40

What is masked in this image?
Angry Birds Video game franchise Angry Birds have become Everton's first ever shirt sleeve sponsor.
38/40

Angry Birds Video game franchise Angry Birds have become Everton's first ever shirt sleeve sponsor.
This was the first ever product to be marketed as what?
39/40

This was the first ever product to be marketed as what?
Laptop The Gavilan SC was an early laptop computer, and was the first ever to be marketed as a "laptop".
40/40

Laptop The Gavilan SC was an early laptop computer, and was the first ever to be marketed as a "laptop".
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:26 pm

