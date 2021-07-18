Mobile app enabling online purchase, sale of organic products launched in Rajasthan

Representative image

Rajasthan's Agriculture department has launched an mobile application which will enable online purchase and sale of organic products in the state. State Agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday said 'Raj Kisan Organic' mobile app has been developed to provide an online platform to both the farmers and the consumers.

He said 90 organic producer groups are registered with the Rajasthan State Organic Certification Agency and over 20,000 farmers are associated through the it. "These farmers are producing organic grains, vegetables, spices and fruits, but they find it difficult to find buyers to sell their produce.

"To get rid of this, the mobile application has been developed to provide an online platform to the farmer and the consumer, he said. So far 160 farmers and 29 buyers have registered on this app, the minister added.