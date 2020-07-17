Millions of users unable to access blogs as Google loses ownership of blogspot.in

It has been nearly a month since Google lost the domain ownership to its website Blogspot. Users who ran their blog on the Google-owned blogging platform are now unable to access it.

When users visit the website, the browser shows the message “This site can’t be reached. blogspot.in’s server IP address could not be found.” According to The Next Web report, users can still access their blog by changing ‘blogspot.in‘ to ‘blogspot.com‘ in the URL. However, these blogs are not accessible if you have linked the blogspot.in link to some other website.

Upon running a WHOIS query for blogspot.in, it reveals that the domain is no longer owned by Google but by Domainming.com

According to another report by Beebom, the domain is now up for sale at a starting price of USD 5,999 (roughly Rs 4.5 lakhs). The price could go up depending upon the bids and the seller could release the domain to the highest bidder. Going by the popularity of the website, the domain price is certainly going to be higher than USD 5,999.

Google has not officially made an announcement on the issue as yet, which is surprising considering the number of users who cannot access their blog links. It could also be the case that Google is in talks with the current domain owner for negotiating the price.