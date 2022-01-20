Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 launched in India, to go on sale from February 15

The Surface Pro 7+ will also be available on the same date

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ in India. The devices will go on sale from February 15 in the country. Previously, the Surface Pro 7+ was only sold to commercial and educational organisations in India but will soon be available to general customers as well.

The WiFi only model of the Surface Pro 8 will cost Rs 1,04,499 and the LTE model will set you back Rs 1,27,599. Microsoft has said that it will be available through authorised retailers and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Reliance Digital.

The Signature Keyboard, which is an accessory that converts the Pro 8 into 2-in-1 PC, will be sold at select partners, and will be bundled with pre-orders.

Surface Pro 7+ is priced at Rs 83,999 for the WiFi-only model, and Rs 1,09,499 for the LTE model. Both devices are available for pre-orders at select retail and online partners, starting today.

Microsoft's newest Surface model is its most powerful yet, running on the 11th Generation Intel Core processors and built on the Intel Evo platform, designed for ultra-slim devices. Microsoft says that the Pro 8 is twice as fast as the Pro 7.

On the front is a 13-inch PixelSense display that has a resolution of 1920x2880, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. One the back is a 10-megapixel rear camera with 4K video, and the tablet supports Surface Slim Pen 2.

Microsoft says the Pro 8 offers up to 16 hours of battery life, and has tons of connectivity options like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and LTE SIM support on the LTE model. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the WiFi model.

The WiFi models can be configured with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The LTE model will offer up to 17 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.