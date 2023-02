CEO Satya Nadella declared what he called a new era for online search

Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday, declaring what he called a new era for online search.

"It's a new day for search... The race starts today," Nadella said at a launch event, marking the start of an unprecedented challenge to Google's two-decade dominance of the search engine market, using the technology created by the developers of AI bot ChatGPT.