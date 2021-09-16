Microsoft no longer requires a password for its accounts

Password less authentication is the future

Nearly everyone agrees that Passwords are a relic of the past. They are unintuitive, easy to hack or susceptible to data leaks and breaches. Major companies like Google already offer alternative methods of authentication. Now Microsoft is putting that thought into practice.

Close to the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft is rolling out the option to disable passwords for its Microsoft accounts. You will be able to access all of the company's services including Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox Series X/S and more without needing a password.

To start, you will need the Microsoft authenticator app installed and setup on one of your devices. You can find the app on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Once downloaded, follow the instructions and link your Microsoft account to the app. Once that is done, you will need to open Microsoft's security options for your account.

Click on Advanced Security Options, then scroll down to find Additional Security Options. You should see an option to turn Passwordless Account on or off.

When you turn it on, you will receive an approval request on your authenticator app and it will cross check by telling you to key in your device's security pin or use your finger print or FaceID.

That's it, you are all set! Now you can use Microsoft services without needing a password. It's also worth noting that you can re-enable your password anytime you want.

Hopefully, this is the first step that inspires technology giants to leave the archaic passwords behind.