    Microsoft announces Surface Event on October 12

    The event could be our first glimpse at the new Surface Laptop and Pro models

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    Microsoft has scheduled a new Surface focused event for October 12, where the Redmond technology giant is expected to show off new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models.

    According to leaks circulating online, the Surface Pro will run on Intel's 12th Generation Core i5 and i7 processors, with an additional ARM-based option with 5G support. This could mean that the Surface Pro X line-up will not return this year.

    Microsoft could also offer up to 1TB of storage on both devices, with an option to upgrade to up to 16GB of RAM. There might be new color options as well. The Surface Pro line got a big update last year, so the Surface Pro 9 might be an incremental update.

    Besides the Pro line, we could also see the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 at the event. The Studio has not seen a major design revision since 2018, so this might be Microsoft's chance to unveil a new look. Accessories for Surface Studio including a Mouse, Keyboard and Surface Pen will all be expected.

    October is shaping up to be a busy month, with Google launching the Pixel 7 on October 6, Meta's Meta Connect event scheduled for October 11, and Apple is also expected to host a iPad and Mac focused event in October.
    Tags: #Intel #Microsoft India #Microsoft Surface #Microsoft Surface Laptop #Microsoft Surface Pro #Microsoft Surface Studio #Windows 11
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 11:36 am
