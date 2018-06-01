Mi 8 SE, first phone to sport Snapdragon 710 SoC, launched; all you need to know

Xiaomi unveiled Mi 8 SE at the annual launch event held in Shenzhen, China on May 31. The phone is a cheaper and smaller version of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 8 smartphone.

Available in 4GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GBRAM/64GB memory variants, they come at a price of CNY 1,799 (about Rs 19,000) and CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 21,100) respectively. Mi 8 SE also happens to be the first device to run on the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

The phone has been launched for the Chinese market at present and sale will begin on June 8.

On the specifications front, the phone looks a lot like Mi 8 and sports a notch display. The device comes with a 5.88 inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2244 pixels. The HDR-compatible display has an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a pixel density of 423ppi.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor which brings flagship level performance at a mid-range cost along with an Adreno 616 graphics processor. The phone has 4GB and 6GB variants with 64GB storage. However, it does not support expandable memory.

Mi 8 SE comes with a 12 MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.9 and f/2.0 aperture rates respectively. The cameras are capable of capturing 2160p video at 60fps or a 1080p video at 120fps. Other features of the AI-enabled camera include HDR adjustment, facial recognition, EIS, etc.

The device sports a 20MP front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0. The front camera has features such as AI-enabled bokeh mode, beautification features, etc.

The dual-SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C USB connector, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, gyro, proximity, compass and accelerometer among others. The phone is powered by a 3120 mAh battery and is available in grey, blue, red, gold options.

The device is currently available only in China and the company is yet to announce details about its global launch.