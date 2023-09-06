Meta to remove Facebook News tab from its platform in Europe

The social media platform said that this, "is part of an ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most". (Representational Image)

Meta has announced that it will slowly start to deprecate Facebook News, a dedicated tab for viewing news content, in early December.

The change will take effect in the UK, France, and Germany. However, this does not mean Meta is doing away with News tab altogether. The publications will still have access to their accounts and can post news on their timelines.

Facebook, whose parent company is Meta, wrote in a blog post that it was aware, "people don't come to Facebook for news and political content", and News takes up less than 3 percent of what people see on their feeds.

Facebook made it clear that it would honour existing deals with news publishers, but won't entertain new deals in the UK, France, and Germany. It also made it clear that it is going to steer clear of news going forward, saying that it doesn't, "expect to offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future".