Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

In the early hours of January 16, Signal said it was “making progress” towards getting the service back online.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Signal (Image: AFP)

Messaging app Signal said on January 15 that it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.

Read: Signal to ramp up hiring after WhatsApp controversy drives download surge

"Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible," the platform said in a tweet.

“We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters,” Signal said in another tweet.

Close

In the early hours of January 16, the platform said it was “making progress” towards getting the service back online. “We are still working as quickly as possible to bring additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels,” it added.

(With inputs from Reuters)
first published: Jan 16, 2021 08:49 am

