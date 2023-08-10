MeitY announces Indian web browser challenge

There will be three rounds in the competition. (Image: MeitY)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced an Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC).

According to the press release, the challenge seeks to inspire startups and developers in the country to create an indigenous web browser.

The release states that the programme has already seen participation from over 200 participants, including government departments, academia, startups and more.

The challenge is spearheaded by MeitY, in collaboration with CCA and C-DAC Bangalore. The open challenge competition will inspire to create a browser with a focus on accessibility, and ensuring support "for individuals with diverse abilities".

The team also envisions the ability to sign digital documents using a crypto token, which would allow for secure transactions.

There will be three rounds in the competition, and after the preliminary round, 18 of the best ideas will be chosen. In the second round, those 18 ideas will be sanded down to 8, and then finally, three entries will fight it out for top three in the final round.

Technical mentorship will be provided to the contestants, and the prize pool will be worth Rs 3.41 crore, of which the winner will take home Rs 1 crore. The winner will also receive government backing and support for the project.