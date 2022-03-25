London Police arrests 7 people in connection with Lapsus$ cyber-attacks

Representative Image

London Police arrested seven individuals linked to a hacking group. While the police did not name Lapsus$ in its statement, it said that it was investigating their suspected connections to a hacking group.

“The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation with its partners into members of a hacking group,” the police told the publication The Verge. “Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with this investigation and have all been released under investigation. Our enquiries remain ongoing.”

What makes this interesting is that Bloomberg recently put out a report that claimed that the mastermind behind the recent Lapsus$ attacks may be a 16-year-old living with his parents near Oxford University in England. Security researchers told the publication that seven unique identities had been linked to Lapsus$. They believed another teen was from Brazil.

Lapsus$ has claimed responsibility for some high-profile attacks conducted on Nvidia, Samsung, Okta, Microsoft and Ubisoft. At least one member from the group is also believed to have been a part of the Electronic Arts data breach.

Researchers said that the mastermind was the owner of Doxbin but had to sell the site back to its previous owner at a loss because users were upset with how he managed the site. Before handing the site over, he leaked Doxbin's entire data on Telegram prompting a swift retaliation from the community who doxed him and leaked all of his personal information online, including videos and photos of his alleged home.

The BBC managed to get an interview with the 16-year-old's father, who told the publication that the family was concerned and will try to keep him away from computers.

"I had never heard about any of this until recently," the father told the BBC. "He's never talked about any hacking, but he is very good on computers and spends a lot of time on the computer. I always thought he was playing games."