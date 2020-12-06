LG k52 And k42 Spotted On BIS Certification Website, Hinting To Imminent Launch In India

LG is reportedly gearing up to launch two new budget smartphones in India. The LG K42 and LG K52 have reportedly popped up on India’s BIS certification website. The two devices have been listed with model number LM-K420YMW and LM-K520YMW are believed to be the LG K42 and LG K52, respectively.

The BIS certification was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who tweeted the model numbers of the two devices. This suggests that the LG K42 and LG K52 could be arriving in India sooner than later. Since the two K series smartphones were already unveiled in Europe, most specifications of the devices are already known.

LG K52 Specs

The LG K52 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot. The phone gets a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD FullVision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The LG K52 runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS.

For optics, the K52 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 13 MP selfie shooter. The LG K52 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with charging over USB-C.

LG K42 Specs

The LG K42 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone features 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The LG K42 runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS. The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel.

The screen features a hole-punch camera cutout that houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the K42 opts for a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The LG K42 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and charges over USB-C. Additionally, it is MIL-STD-810G certification for durability.