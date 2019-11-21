Lenovo launches 10th Gen Intel-powered ThinkBook 14 and 15 in India

Lenovo recently added two new notebooks to its ThinkBook lineup. The ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are the latest additions to Lenovo’s ThinkBook series, which is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. The new ThinkBook lineup is designed for the modern workforce with productivity, portability, performance, and design in mind. The new ThinkBook models will be available from the first week of December with prices starting from Rs 30,990.

Talking at the launch event, Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India said; “Our vision of Smarter Technology for All is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation. The new wave of young business leaders expects their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look. ThinkBook is a perfect fit to fill this existing product gap in the SMB marketplace.”

The new ThinkBook 14 and 15 offer up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 six-core processors paired with up to 24GB of 2667MHz RAM. The new notebooks support dual-drive storage with up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to a 1TB 7200rpm HDD and/or up-to a 2TB 5400rpm HDD. While the new 10th Gen Intel processors will offer updated UHD graphics, users can also opt for discrete graphics, up to an AMD Radeon 625 GPU with 2GB of DDR5 VRAM.

The ThinkBook 14 features 14-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare panel with an 80-per cent screen-to-body ratio, while the ThinkBook 15 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare display with an 83-per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both IPS panels offer a brightness of 250 nits, while you can also get both models with anti-glare TN screens. Both the front and back of new ThinkBook models are designed in an anodised aluminium finish.

Lenovo promises up to 12 hours of battery life on the new ThinkBook models. The latest additions to the ThinkBook series also get a Smart Power On feature integrated into the power button, which is used for biometric authentication to prevent unauthorised users from turning on the notebook.