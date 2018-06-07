Lenovo hops on to the bezel-less bandwagon with Z5 launch - and it also has a notch

Lenovo has unveiled its latest set of premium smartphones that includes, apart from Lenovo A5, Lenovo K5 Note, the much-awaited Lenovo Z5.

There were rumours earlier about a Lenovo phone with no bezels that people were eagerly awaiting. Lenovo set all rumours to rest with its launch held in Beijing.

The Z5 comes with an iPhone X-style display notch with a selfie flash on the front. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Device Specifications:

Apart from a Qualcomm chipset, there is a 25.17 mm notch on the top of screen and 7.69mm bezel at the bottom of the screen. The phone has a vertical dual camera setup with AI capability.

The top rear camera comes is of 15 MP and the second camera is an 8 MP shooter. The camera supports HDR+4K support and has a f/2.0 aperture and a LED flash.

The front camera comes with an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture it also has the ability to record Full-HD videos. The phone has 6 GB of RAM and the display is 6.2-inch Full HD IPS Display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Lenovo Z5 has two phone variants, one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone has Lenovo's ZUI on top of Android Oreo 8.1. It also has a hybrid dual nano SIM specification. The phone supports 4G LTE and has a dual-band WiFi 802.11ac with hotspot. It has Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports USB Type C.

The phone is expected to cost around Rs 14,700 for a 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 18,900 for the 6GB/128 GB variant and will be available in China by starting June 12. No available dates for India are announced by Lenovo yet.