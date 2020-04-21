Latest WhatsApp beta update allows eight users to participate in a group video call

WhatsApp has reportedly increased the limit for the number of participants in a video call to eight users at a time. The feature, which previously allowed only four people to participate in a video call at a time, was said to be under development.

However, the latest Android and iOS beta versions of WhatsApp feature support for eight participants in a video call.

The new feature is being rolled out in the update 2.20.50.25 on iOS and 2.20.133 on Android. All eight users need to be on the said versions of the beta app to participate in a WhatsApp video call, reported WABetaInfo.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Once the app is updated, one can make a group video or voice call by opening the ‘Calls’ tab and tapping on the ‘Call’ button on the upper right corner. Then, tap on ‘New Group Call’ and select the participants for the video call.

The other way to make a WhatsApp video call within a group is by tapping on the ‘Call’ button and selecting video call.

The report notes that if the group has a number of participants higher than the maximum allowed number of contacts in a call, WhatsApp will ask which contacts you wish to call to, otherwise the call will be directly started. Furthermore, group participants that are not saved in your contacts would not be added in the call.

Currently, the feature is available only for users who have signed up for WhatsApp beta under the TestFlight program.