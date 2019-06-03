KTM 790 Duke slated for a September launch: Report

A report related to the launch of the 790 Duke now suggests that the bike is now expected to hit Indian streets sometime in September. A few reports had earlier stated that KTM was looking for an April/May launch.

The 390 Adventure along with the 790 Duke are perhaps two of the most anticipated bikes from the KTM stable.

The 790 was recently spotted at a Bajaj warehouse but the company is also supposedly setting up a new assembly line for quality check and supervision of the bikes. The bike is also now rumoured to come to India now via the CKD route.

The 790 Duke is powered by KTM's new 799cc LC8c parallel twin that makes 105 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 86 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch and a quick-shifter for clutchless shifting.

The bike also gets ride-by-wire throttle giving you four riding modes, namely sport, street, rain and track. Riding aids come in the form of traction control, motor slip regulation, switchable cornering ABS and wheelie control.

The KTM 790 Duke is expected to be priced in the Rs 8 lakh range and will compete against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Z900 and Suzuki GSX-S750.