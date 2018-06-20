Kawasaki Motors launches 2019 Ninja 1000 priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki Motors launched the 2019 edition of Ninja 1000 on Monday. The price of this edition remains the same at Rs 9.99 lakh.

There are no technical changes in the specifications of MY19 Ninja 1000, however, there are minor graphical changes. It features aggressive styling with sharp and edgy lines as well as ABS and the 3-mode Kawasaki Traction Control.

“We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on the same day when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance,” Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said.

The bike is assembled as a semi-knocked down product in company’s Pune facility.

Ninja 1000 sports chin spoilers which are similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models and lower profile dual LED headlights which feature low and high beams that offer excellent brightness. Other features like Assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System and ample torque for easy take-off contribute in providing power and handling of Ninja 1000.

The bike packs liquid cooled 4 strokes 1,043 cc engine which delivers 104.5 KW @ 10,000 rpm and torque at 111 Nm @ 7,300 rpm.

The MY19 Ninja 1000 will be available in two colours namely black and green. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest dealership to enquire about the Ninja 1000.