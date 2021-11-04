JioPhone Next goes on sale in India today: Here's how you can buy Jio's 4G smartphone for Rs 1,999

The JioPhone Next is set to go on sale in India starting today. Reliance’s highly-anticipated budget-friendly smartphone aims to bring 4G connectivity to a vast majority of Indians still unable to access the network.

The JioPhone Next is a result of a joint venture by Reliance and Google and runs on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android tailored for Indian users. Customers interested in purchasing the JioPhone Next can get one at retail stores across the country.

However, Reliance is urging customers to register their interest for the device on the company’s official website, before heading to a store.

How to buy for JioPhone Next?

Head on over to the official website > Provide your Full Name and Mobile Number > Agree to the Terms and Conditions > Lastly, Generate the OTP to confirm your mobile number.

You can also register for the JioPhone Next using WhatsApp by opening the app > sending ‘Hi’ to “7018270182”. Once completed, you will be asked to share your location in order to get a notification to head to a nearby store and buy the JioPhone Next.

The JioPhone Next has also been listed on the online Jio store with the company offering free delivery for a limited period.

JioPhone Next Offers

What makes the JioPhone Next such an appealing proposition to so many consumers are the ton of offers customers can avail while purchasing the device.

You can purchase the JioPhone Next for Rs 1,999 through an Easy EMI option. There are several plans you can opt for if you buy the JioPhone Next using the Easy EMI option.

First Plan: Jio users will have to pay Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Users will also get 5GB of data and 100 minutes of calling every month bundled with this plan.

Second Plan: Under this plan, users can opt to pay Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 per month for 18 months. Bundled with this plan is 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling.

Third Plan: Under this plan, users can opt to pay Rs 500 per month for 24 months or Rs 550 per month for 18 months. Bundled with this plan is 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling.

Fourth Plan: Under this plan, users can opt to pay Rs 550 per month for 24 months or Rs 600 per month for 18 months. Bundled with this plan is 2.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling.

JioPhone Next Specifications

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1440 resolution. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 3,500 mAh battery and 32GB of internal storage. On the back is a 13MP primary camera. The front camera has an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, which is based on Android, and has been developed with Google. The operating system for JioPhone Next offers exclusive features like Read Aloud, Translate, and also supports all Google apps. JioPhone Next also comes pre-installed with Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioTv, JioSaavn, etc.