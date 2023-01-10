iQOO 11 5G launching in India today: How to watch the livestream, other details

Vivo sub-brand iQOO will launch its latest flagship, the iQOO 11 5G, in India today. The livestream is scheduled for 12 noon and you can tune in on the company's official YouTube channel to watch it.

The self-proclaimed "fastest in the world" smartphone was launched in China in December 2022, and comes with Qualcomm's latest SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen also features 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR 10+ with a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with 2X zoom. As for the selfie camera, it's a 16-megapixel shooter.

The phone will run Android 13 out of the box with iQOO's FunTouch OS 13 skin layered on top. The iQOO 11 5G will have a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

iQOO allows you to pair the Snapdragon SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal phone storage. The phone is also expected in a new leather back finish. There may also be a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model with UFS 3.1 storage as a starting option.