App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'iPhone XS' images leaked ahead of September 12 launch; colour, display specs revealed

The report further states that the 2018 version of iPhone will be called the iPhone XS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has officially announced the date of one of the most anticipated tech event of the year, the launch of the latest iPhone, last week. However, tech publication 9to5Mac in a report last week shared the first look of iPhone XS ahead of the launch event slated for September 12.

The leaked image shows two iPhones with 5.8-inch and 6.5 inch display placed one upon the other. The report further states that the 2018 version of iPhone will be called the iPhone XS.

The image concurs to earlier rumours which stated that Apple will launch the phone in three variants; 5.8-inch and 6.5 inch display variants with OLED panel along with a cheaper 6.1 inch variant with an LCD display (note mentioned in the report).

As per the leak, iPhone XS will come in a design which is similar to last year’s iPhone X, with extremely thin bezels and a notch on the front. However, this year Apple may launch the device in an additional gold colour along with other colours.

related news

Previously analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, had stated that all the variants of the 2018 iPhone will come powered by Apple’s A12 processor. While the premium OLED versions will sport 64GB/256GB/512GB storage and 4GB RAM configurations, the LCD variant will come in 64GB/256GB storage and 3GB RAM options, he added.

Kuo also stated that the devices will come with 12MP dual rear camera setup similar to the 2017 version iPhone X. In addition to this the 6.5 inch version may also sport dual SIMs, which is a first among any iPhones launched to date.

Apart from leaking iPhone XS images, 9to5Mac also leaked the new Apple Watch Series 4 which is also slated to be launched at the upcoming event. The Cupertino based device maker was long rumoured to be working on an all-new edge-to-edge display for all sizes of Apple Watch which is confirmed by the leaked render.

Separately, reports were also rife that Apple will be launching a successor to the MacBook Air with a low-cost version of the MacBook. The laptop, which was in a dire need of upgrade, will retain its 13-inch display but will come with a high resolution display this time around.

Apple’s launch event – one of the biggest in the tech world – will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on September 12.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #iPhone XS #Technology

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.