'iPhone XS' images leaked ahead of September 12 launch; colour, display specs revealed

Apple has officially announced the date of one of the most anticipated tech event of the year, the launch of the latest iPhone, last week. However, tech publication 9to5Mac in a report last week shared the first look of iPhone XS ahead of the launch event slated for September 12.

The leaked image shows two iPhones with 5.8-inch and 6.5 inch display placed one upon the other. The report further states that the 2018 version of iPhone will be called the iPhone XS.

The image concurs to earlier rumours which stated that Apple will launch the phone in three variants; 5.8-inch and 6.5 inch display variants with OLED panel along with a cheaper 6.1 inch variant with an LCD display (note mentioned in the report).

As per the leak, iPhone XS will come in a design which is similar to last year’s iPhone X, with extremely thin bezels and a notch on the front. However, this year Apple may launch the device in an additional gold colour along with other colours.

Previously analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, had stated that all the variants of the 2018 iPhone will come powered by Apple’s A12 processor. While the premium OLED versions will sport 64GB/256GB/512GB storage and 4GB RAM configurations, the LCD variant will come in 64GB/256GB storage and 3GB RAM options, he added.

Kuo also stated that the devices will come with 12MP dual rear camera setup similar to the 2017 version iPhone X. In addition to this the 6.5 inch version may also sport dual SIMs, which is a first among any iPhones launched to date.

Apart from leaking iPhone XS images, 9to5Mac also leaked the new Apple Watch Series 4 which is also slated to be launched at the upcoming event. The Cupertino based device maker was long rumoured to be working on an all-new edge-to-edge display for all sizes of Apple Watch which is confirmed by the leaked render.



Exclusive: Apple Watch Series 4 revealed — massive display, dense watch face, more https://t.co/Fwg5kH6dEL by @apollozac pic.twitter.com/5yrKmsK3g8 — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) August 30, 2018

Separately, reports were also rife that Apple will be launching a successor to the MacBook Air with a low-cost version of the MacBook. The laptop, which was in a dire need of upgrade, will retain its 13-inch display but will come with a high resolution display this time around.

Apple’s launch event – one of the biggest in the tech world – will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on September 12.