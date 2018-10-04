iPhone users can now ask Siri to record police interactions using this new shortcut

After months of intense speculation, leaks and rumours, Apple has finally launched three new smartphones—iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The devices were launched at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. (Reuters)

For all the Apple aficionados out there, you can now automatically record police interactions, share songs you are listening to or even map out your morning routines using a new feature called Shortcuts.

The feature helps you link several apps together and create a tailor-made script that can be activated using Siri.

A Reddit user, Robert Petersen, has found a way you can use Shortcuts to record police interactions. The shortcut called Police can be activated by saying, "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over."

Once activated, the program, which is available on Reddit, pauses the music, turns down the phone brightness and switches to Do Not Disturb mode. It then sends a text message to a pre-determined number to tell them that you have been pulled over by the cops.

Simultaneously, it starts recording the conversation using iPhone's front camera. Once you stop recording, the program sends the video to a different pre-determined number and saves it in Dropbox.

"It seemed to me that if you're getting pulled over it couldn't hurt to have a recording of the incident," Petersen told Business Insider.

"The police these days in many places have body cameras, so this could be the civilian equivalent."