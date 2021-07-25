MARKET NEWS

Intel's Q2 2021 earnings: PC Volumes up by 33%, server unit posts weak sales

Intel's second quarter earnings for 2021 marks the tenth consecutive quarter where it beat estimates

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Intel has announced its Q2 2021 earnings and this marks the tenth consecutive quarter where Intel has managed to beat forecasts and post a revenue of $19.6 billion.

Most of that comes from the company's PC division which has seen a 33 percent growth compared to last year and is spread across both laptops and desktops. Intel also said that it is going to ship its new processors based on the Alder Lake chipset (12th Gen Intel Core) to its partners in the second half of the year and that 50 million Tiger Lake processors (11th Gen Intel Core) had already made it into the market.

Intel also warned customers of a shortage of chipsets for desktop PCs in the third quarter. Intel's desktop division recorded a growth of 15 percent over last year while laptops and notebooks saw a 40 percent growth.

Intel's data center sales saw it diminish by 9 percent compared to the last year posting a revenue of $6.5 billion compared to the last year. The server division also posted a loss in its previous quarter which saw earnings fall by 20 percent compared to last year.

Intel acknowledged that AMD's EPYC series were slowly eating into their share and cited the competitive market as one of the reasons for the loss.
Tags: #Intel #second quater results
first published: Jul 25, 2021 05:49 pm

