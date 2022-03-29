Intel unveils unlocked 12th Gen Core i9-12900KS processor with speeds up to 5.5GHz

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Intel has announced an unlocked variant of its 12th Gen Core i9-12900K processor, called the Core i9- 12900KS that can reach clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz. According to Intel, this makes it the fastest desktop processor available in the market today and the company says it delivers, "the ultimate gaming experience."

Also Read: Intel picks EU chip factory sites in race to boost supplies

The specifications of the 12900KS are similar to 12900K, with 16 cores (8 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores) that can handle up to 24 threads and has 30MB of L3 cache memory. Intel has increased the power from 125W to 150W, and allowed the processor to run unlocked, so that the 12900KS can reach clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz on two cores, compared to 5.2GHz on the 12900K.

Intel is positioning this processor at gaming enthusiasts saying that, "the i9-12900KS processor allows gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to take performance to the next level."

“Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor," said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator and Esports at Intel, in a press release.

Also Read: Intel vPro platform announced for 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs: All you need to know

"Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance.”

Intel says that the Core i9 - 12900KS will be available starting April 5, and can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor. It will also be available in systems from Intel's channel and OEM partners. The processor will also be compatible with existing Z690 motherboards. Intel has a recommended customer price for the processor starting at $739 (Approx. Rs. 56,000)