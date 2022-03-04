Intel vPro platform announced for 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs: All you need to know

Intel recently announced its latest vPro platform, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors which deliver what Intel claims is the “world’s best processors for business productivity”. The Intel vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors provides comprehensive platform security for all businesses.

Intel’s vPro Enterprise for Windows is the full-featured commercial platform focused on large enterprises and managed businesses. It features a set of technologies to aid businesses to prepare for security threats.

Team Blue’s vPro Essentials extends security and device management capabilities targeting large enterprises to the small and medium-size business segment. Intel vPro Essentials also incorporates Intel Hardware Shield to help protect platforms based on Windows.

Intel VP and GM of Business Client Platforms Stephanie Hallford said, “The next-gen of the Intel vPro platform was designed to deliver even greater security, performance and manageability for all businesses. And, with the introduction of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, we are reimagining the way people work with our performance hybrid architecture for business, productivity and multitasking.”

Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome creates a new class of Chromebooks for business environments. This new platform further enables decision-makers to match the right device to the right user. Lastly, Intel will also introduce a new class of notebooks that meet both the Intel vPro and Intel Evo design criteria.