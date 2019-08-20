App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Intel launches first artificial intelligence chip Springhill

Intel said its first AI product comes after it had invested more than $120 million in three AI startups in Israel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Intel Corp on August 20 launched its latest processor that will be its first using artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed for large computing centres.

The chip, developed at its development facility in Haifa, Israel, is known as Nervana NNP-I or Springhill and is based on a 10 nanometre Ice Lake processor that will allow it to cope with high workloads using minimal amounts of energy, Intel said.

Intel said its first AI product comes after it had invested more than $120 million in three AI startups in Israel.

Close

"In order to reach a future situation of 'AI everywhere', we have to deal with huge amounts of data generated and make sure organisations are equipped with what they need to make effective use of the data and process them where they are collected," said Naveen Rao, general manager of Intel's artificial intelligence products group.

related news

"These computers need acceleration for complex AI applications."

It said the new hardware chip will help Intel Xeon processors in large companies as the need for complicated computations in the AI field increases.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 10:27 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Intel Corp #Technology #World News

