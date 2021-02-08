Instagram's updated Parents Guide aims to improve child safety on the platform in 2021

Representative Image (Reuters)

Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a new "Parents Guide" for India. The new guide aims to help younger users stay safe by informing parents about all the safety features that exist on the platform.

The Parents Guide is a resource provided by Instagram that helps parents in better understanding the changing digital landscape. The guide provides information about tools that exist to prioritise child safety on the platform.

The 2021 version of the guide features inputs from key organisations working actively on the rights of the safety of children, including Center for Social Research, Cyber Peace Foundation, Aarambh India Initiative, Young Leaders for Activity Citizenship, It's Ok To Talk and Suicide Prevention India Foundation.

Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager for Instagram in India, said, "As the internet permeates into our lives, especially the lives of young people, parents want to be adequately equipped with the evolving digital landscape. They want to understand how a platform works and feel comfortable with their children leveraging its opportunities for creative expression while knowing the safety tools available to them that enable that expression in a supportive environment. This is what we're aiming to provide with the 2021 version of the Parents Guide."

The Parents Guide considers new updates on Instagram like 'DM reachability controls', 'Bulk comment management', 'Support Requests' and 'Emails from Instagram'. The new guide has been unveiled just ahead of "Safer Internet Day", which is observed on February 9.