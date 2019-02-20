Instagram testing Facebook's 'Donate' feature using sticker

Instagram is testing a sticker that would allow users to raise funds for non-profits, according to a report from TechCrunch. The new feature is still in the testing phase and is aimed at expanding Instagram’s commerce features.

The new feature is seen to be tested in the Stories section of the photo and video sharing application. The feature was discovered through a code in the Android app by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

According to her findings, users would be able to link the sticker directly to a non-profit that they can select from the list. The fund-raising feature is similar to what Facebook offers on its platform. The social-networking site started to offer the donation tool in 2015 and has helped non-profits raise over a billion dollars.

Instagram has confirmed that the feature is still being tested and the company aims to make the feature go live later this year.

“We are in early stages and working hard to bring this experience to our community. Instagram is all about bringing you closer to the people and things you love, and a big part of that is showing support for and bringing awareness to meaningful communities and causes," it said.

"Later this year, people will be able to raise money and help support nonprofits that are important to them through a donation sticker in Instagram Stories. We’re excited to bring this experience to our community and will share more updates in the coming months,” it added.

For users to make such donations, they would need to enter their credit card details. That means if Instagram makes this feature live, its parent company Facebook would get access to millions of credit card numbers that could be used for other commerce transactions.

Controversies have covered the company on all sides due to privacy issues and business ethics and it looks like enabling donations is the least that Instagram can do to get some good deed from its users.