Infosys Ranked No 1 in HFS top 10 Banking & Financial Services Sector Service Providers 2019

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been rated as the no. 1 player in the HFS Top 10 Banking and Financial Services Sector Service Providers 2019. Infosys competed with 26 global service providers, to land the top spot. As part of the process, over 200+ BFS clients were consulted to weigh in on the decision according to the latest HFS research.

The rating was across a defined series of innovation, execution, and voice of the customer criteria. The rankings reflect the shift from support vendors to enablement partners to deliver a curated mix of IT capabilities and business domain knowledge that achieve business results.

Infosys, one of the fastest growing organisations among its peers, stands strong in helping BFS firms embrace end-to-end digital transformation supported by a growing cadre of localised resources.

Some of the key highlights from the ratings:

Go to market approach based on sub-segments: Infosys’ BFS business is organised by banking and capital markets, with sub-segment focus areas within each. Its Edgeverve subsidiary additionally offers digital banking products via Infosys Finacle.

BFS is of strategic importance: BFS is Infosys’ largest industry segment, representing an estimated 25 percent of revenue. It supports this critical sector with one of the largest talent pools and a massive global footprint, ranking #1 in this study.

Strong expertise across the BFS value chain: Infosys has a deep and mature array of offerings across the BFS value chain along with their diverse IPs, acquisitions and partnerships. Its recent acquisition of Stater N.V. is beefing up its European mortgage support services capabilities.

Building deep client relationships: References value Infosys’ focus on building long-term relationships and willingness to invest

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President at HFS Research, said, “More than a decade after the global financial crisis, banking and financial services (BFS) firms continue to struggle with profit and revenue growth. The role of service providers has consequently shifted from support vendors to enablement partners, with a growing expectation to deliver a curated mix of IT capabilities and business domain knowledge that achieve business results and return on digital transformation investments.”