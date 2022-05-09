Infinix Note 12 Series Launch in India set for May 20, Marvel Studios partnership announced

Infinix is set to launch the Note 12 series in India next week. Infinix recently announced the launch of the upcoming phone in partnership with Marvel Studios.

The Infinix Note 12 series is launching in India on May 20. To celebrate the launch of the Note 12 series, the phones will come with a special box to commemorate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Infinix Note 12 series will go on sale on Flipkart after its May 20 launch in India. In the latest teaser, the Infinix Note 12 series is shown to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. A recent report by MySmartPrice suggests that the Infinix Note 12 series is said to come in two variants, the Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo.

The teaser image reveals three smartphones in the Note 12 series, the third of which will likely be a special version in the Note 12 phones. Additionally, the company will likely launch more devices in the Note 12 series later this year. Infinix has also confirmed that the Note 12 series will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Note 12 series will also support 33W fast-charging support.





