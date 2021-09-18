Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S launched in India in budget segment: Everything you need to know

Infinix recently launched two new phones in its Hot series in India. The Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S arrive in the budget segment and feature MediaTek chipsets, multiple rear cameras, and sizeable batteries.

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Price in India

The Infinix Hot 11 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB configuration. The Infinix Hot 11S, on the other hand, will set you back Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. Both devices will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 21.

Infinix Hot 11 Specs

The Infinix Hot 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The Hot 11 packs a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the phone gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and an AI lens. On the front, the hole-punch camera cut out houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Infinix Hot 11 is offered in 7 Degree Purple, Silver Wave, Emerald Green, and Polar Black colour options.

Infinix Hot 11S Specs

The Infinix Hot 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The Hot 11S packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, the hole-punch camera cut out houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Infinix Hot 11S is offered in Green Wave, Polar Black, and 7 Degree Purple.

The Hot 11 and Hot 11S run Android 11-based XOS 7.6 out of the box. Both devices also feature rear-mounted fingerprint readers, while the Hot 11S packs dual speakers.