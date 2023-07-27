Indonesia temporarily bans Elon Musk's rebranded Twitter 'X'

While it seems like a formality and a non-issue, Elon Musk's hasty rebranding of Twitter to X may cause the company more legal and financial problems.(Image: Reuters)

Indonesia has temporarily halted Twitter's new X.com domain due to the country's gambling and porn laws. Reportedly, the domain's previous owners in the country broke content laws.

Indonesia's Information Director told Engadget that executives from X were already in touch with them to solve the issue. They are going to send officials a letter stating Twitter now owns the X.com domain.

While it seems like a formality and a non-issue, Elon Musk's hasty rebranding of Twitter to X may cause the company more legal and financial problems.

According to Bloomberg, the move has already wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value according to analysts and agencies. Twitter built its value and reputation over a period of 17 years, adding words like "tweet" to the cultural zeitgeist.

Another problem is that the name "X" has already been trademarked by various companies including Meta and Microsoft which might lead to legal lawsuits.

Curiously, Elon Musk's fascination with X extends far beyond Twitter. The most famous example is SpaceX, another company that Musk serves as CEO. Then there is xAI, Musk's AI-focused venture, and X Corp, a corporate shell firm owned by Musk. He even named his son "X Æ A-Xii".