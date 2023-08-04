India Restricts Laptop, Tablet Import | Here's Why
The government on August 3 announced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers and servers.
While the import of these items will be permitted against a licence, certain use cases have been exempted from the restrictions.
Here's everything you need to know about the new order!
August 04, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
