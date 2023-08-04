English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    India Restricts Laptop, Tablet Import | Here's Why

    The government on August 3 announced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers and servers. While the import of these items will be permitted against a licence, certain use cases have been exempted from the restrictions. Here's everything you need to know about the new order!

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
    X
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Import restrictions #Laptop #tablet #Technology #video
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 08:03 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!