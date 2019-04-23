Hyundai unveils 2020 Sonata at New York International Auto Show

Hyundai officially announced the latest iteration of the Sonata at New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), ahead of its October launch. Along with completely redesigned aesthetics, it also gets a mechanical update.

Among the prominent changes in the Sonata is its fascia. The new-generation Sonata is the first sedan designed with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It is claimed to showcase a sporty four-door-coupe look. The new front grille, dubbed Digital Pulse Cascading Grille, is larger with sleek angular headlamps on either side. It also gets LED DRLs as standard.

Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D Division, Hyundai Motor Group states, “The new-generation Sonata is a fully transformed vehicle packed with advanced personalization technology, a new platform and an array of ADAS technologies. We are confident that our customers will be pleasantly surprised by this innovative new model.”

The interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which can be customized to suit different driving modes and preferences. The car also features a large, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with inbuilt navigation functions. This digital screen also features a split-screen function that allows audio and navigation to be displayed simultaneously.

The car will be available in two engine options: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the bigger 2.5-litre engine makes 191 bhp of maximum power, the Smartstream 1.6 T-GDI makes 180 bhp. The smaller engine also features a world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.

Hyundai has stated that the Sonata will enter production in September, while retail sales begin in October.