Hyundai Creta clocks highest wait period of 12 weeks in its segment

The Hyundai Creta is undoubtedly one of the most successful compact SUVs in India. Consequently, its popularity has given it a long waiting period of up to 12 weeks. Although the waiting period differs from city to city, the duration of 12 weeks is the highest in its segment.

The car has a waiting period of around two weeks in Chennai, Coimbatore and Patna, but goes up to eight weeks in New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad. Faridabad suffers the most delay, with a 12-week waiting period for the compact SUV.

The waiting period is a result of the growing popularity of the car, which has managed to grab eyeballs in spite of tough competition in the form of Maruti Suzuki’s S Cross, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks.

Though the Korean company has succeeded with the Creta, they have already begun plans to upgrade the compact SUV. Hyundai recently unveiled the ix25 concept at the 2019 Auto Shanghai, which is expected to be launched in India as an upgraded version of the Creta.

The new car shares its platform with the upcoming Kia SP2i, which was spotted recently in Mumbai. The next-gen Creta is expected to debut by 2020 and could get a seven-seater version as well.