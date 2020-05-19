App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y8p launched with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

The Huawei Y8p features in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera and much more.

Adit Minocha
Huawei P30
Huawei P30

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei has launched it’s latest smartphone, the Huawei Y8p. The powerful device is a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s and succeeds Huawei Y8s model.

The smartphone is powered by the in-house SoC Kirin 710F instead of the Kirin 710 chipset and its primary features include the in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera, among others.

The company listed the Huawei Y8p revealing all the details on its global website but without the price and availability. The phone comes in two colour options - Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

Huawei Y8p is expected to cost around Rs 20,000, going by its price tag of USD 270 in Belarus.

Huawei Y8p specifications and features

The smartphone sports a large 6.3-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The device boots on the EMUI 10.1 operating system based on Android 10.

Huawei Y8p does not support Google Play Service applications as it comes with the brand’s own Huawei Mobile Services which comprise of the Huawei App Gallery applications and Huawei MEETime video calling app, pre-installed.

The smartphone is available in two RAM variations – 4GB/6GB RAMand sports 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with a Nano Memory Card slot.

In optics, Huawei Y8p brandishes a triple-camera setup at the rear which includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture and also a 2-megapixel depth sensor also with f/2.4 aperture. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

So far as battery is concerned, the Huawei Y8p draws power from a 4,000mAh battery which supports a standard 10W charging speed.

The handset also includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi dual-band, GPS/Glonass and a USB Type-C charging port as connectivity features.

First Published on May 19, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Huawei Y8p #smartphones #Technology

