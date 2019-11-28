Huawei Mate 30 Pro arriving in UAE on December 1

Despite its limited availability around the world, Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 and Mate Pro ars doing pretty well. The Chinese smartphone maker has already shipped over seven million units of the Mate 30 series. Apart from China, where Mate 30 sales are soaring, the devices are only available in Spain, Singapore and the Philippines.

Now, the Mate 30 Pro is arriving in the United Arab Emirates in the coming days. While we don’t know the exact details of the sale, the phone will be available for pre-order on December 1. You can currently register for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G on the company’s UAE website and be notified when the pre-order opens on December 1.

Purchasing the next Mate 30 Pro will entitle consumers to screen protection, extended warranty, a smart view flip cover, or a SuperCharge wireless car charger. The phone will be available in black and space colour variants and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. A GizChina report suggests that it could start at AED 3,599 (approximately Rs 70,000).

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is arguably one of the best flagships of 2019. The Mate 30 Pro packs what might just be the best camera setup on a smartphone, an impressive Waterfall display, a big battery capacity with even better battery management, and a powerful 7nm processor. Check out all the details about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro here.