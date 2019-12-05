Huawei launches Nova 6 5G with five cameras and Kirin 990 chipset in China

US trade restrictions may have taken a toll on Huawei’s smartphone business in global markets, but the company has emerged stronger than ever in China. The company just launched yet another smartphone in China, in the form of the Huawei Nova 6 series.

The Chinese smartphone maker has launched three new Nova 6 handsets in Chinese markets, including a 5G variant, a standard 4G model, and a mid-tier Nova 6SE. Both the standard and 5G Nova 6 models offer similar specs, with the only difference being battery size.

The 4G and 5G Huawei Nova 6 feature the Kirin 990 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The 5G version uses the Balong 5000 5G modem. The Nova 6 series runs on Android 10 with the EMUI 10 skin on top. Additionally, the power button on the Nova 6 doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Both Nova 6 versions sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an oval punch hole that houses two front camera sensors. The Nova 6 5G model packs a 4,200 mAh battery, while the standard 4G variant opts for a 4,100 mAh battery. Both the handsets support 40W Huawei SuperCharge.

The third addition to the Nova 6 series is the Nova 6SE. The Nova 6SE is a mid-range handset, powered by the Kirin 810 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the Nova 6 5G, the SE also gets a 4,200 mAh battery and 40W Huawei SuperCharge.

The mid-range Nova 6 SE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout that houses a single 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Huawei has opted for a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The device also gets ultra-wide, depth, and macro cameras. The quad-camera layout on the SE is similar to that of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (Approx. Rs 38,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, while the top-tier 8GB/256GB model will cost CNY 4,199 (Approx. Rs 42,500). The standard Nova 6 is priced at CNY 3,199 (Approx. Rs 32,400), while the Nova 6SE will set you back CNY 2,199 (Approx. Rs 22,300). Chinese consumers can preorder the Nova 6 series, while the first sale will commence on December 12.