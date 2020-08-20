Huawei and Honor devices confirmed to receive future Android and GMS updates

Last week, Huawei’s general license deal that allowed the Chinese tech giant to work with Google expired, leaving a cloud of uncertainty on whether or not Huawei users would receive Android updates henceforth. However, several Huawei users took to Twitter to voice their concerns.



Hi there, thank you for your message. There is no impact on existing devices. We will continue to share security and software updates to our devices, as we always have. If you have any questions, please let us know via DM.

— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 17, 2020

The primary concern is the fear that the expiration of the license means Google won’t be able to provide updates to Android-powered Huawei phones. One user asked if Google Services and Android updates on his Huawei Nova 5T would still be released after the license ends, to which Huawei responded:The reply confirms that Huawei will continue to share software and security updates on mobile devices, or at least, those that still run Android officially. While there is no information from the US Commerce Department on a potential license renewal, we know that restrictions have got stricter. This means collaborating with its partners is going to get a lot harder and could potentially cost Huawei lots of money.