172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|huawei-and-honor-devices-confirmed-to-receive-future-android-and-gms-updates-5733951.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei and Honor devices confirmed to receive future Android and GMS updates

The license expiration will not impact existing devices.

Moneycontrol News

Last week, Huawei’s general license deal that allowed the Chinese tech giant to work with Google expired, leaving a cloud of uncertainty on whether or not Huawei users would receive Android updates henceforth. However, several Huawei users took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

The primary concern is the fear that the expiration of the license means Google won’t be able to provide updates to Android-powered Huawei phones. One user asked if Google Services and Android updates on his Huawei Nova 5T would still be released after the license ends, to which Huawei responded:
The reply confirms that Huawei will continue to share software and security updates on mobile devices, or at least, those that still run Android officially. While there is no information from the US Commerce Department on a potential license renewal, we know that restrictions have got stricter. This means collaborating with its partners is going to get a lot harder and could potentially cost Huawei lots of money.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Google #Huawei #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.