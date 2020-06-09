HTC Desire 20 Pro launching on June 16: What we know so far

HTC is gearing up to unveil its first smartphone to ship with Android 10. The new phone, which will be called the Desire 20 Pro, has been doing the rounds, receiving various certifications. Now, the company has confirmed an official launch date for the phone, announcing that it will arrive in Taiwan on June 16.

An official poster has appeared on HTC’s Taiwanese website confirming the launch date. The poster reveals the silhouette of the front and rear cameras. The HTC Desire 20 Pro will use a punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera on the top left side. On the back, the phone gets an elongated camera module with three to four camera sensors.

A report by GSMArena suggests that the phone could feature a quad-camera setup. However, little is known about the specifications of the four cameras. The report also claims that there is a fingerprint reader on the back. Prior Geekbench results point to a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 chipset, which could be paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

