Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple cameras launched for Rs 9,999 in India

The smartphone goes on sale starting August 22, exclusively on Flipkart.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

HTC has made a comeback in India with the launch of the HTC Wildfire X. It is the company’s first smartphone launch in India after the Desire 12-series that were launched last year in June. The HTC Wildfire X is priced under Rs 10,000 and comes in two variants.

The Wildfire X features a 3D OPVD finish at the back. At the front, it sports a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch on top. The smartphone has minimum bezels and manages to get a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent.

Under the hood, HTC Wildfire X gets powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Storage options include 32GB and 128GB internal memory, with 256GB expandable storage via microSD. There is a relatively large 3,300 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an 86-degrees field of view.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The HTC Wildfire X is available in a single Sapphire Blue colour with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 128GB memory.

Both these variants have been launched for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The smartphone goes on sale starting August 22, exclusively on Flipkart.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #HTC #smartphones #Technology

