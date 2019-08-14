HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple cameras launched for Rs 9,999 in India

The smartphone goes on sale starting August 22, exclusively on Flipkart.
HTC has made a comeback in India with the launch of the HTC Wildfire X. It is the company’s first smartphone launch in India after the Desire 12-series that were launched last year in June. The HTC Wildfire X is priced under Rs 10,000 and comes in two variants.
The Wildfire X features a 3D OPVD finish at the back. At the front, it sports a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch on top. The smartphone has minimum bezels and manages to get a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent.
Under the hood, HTC Wildfire X gets powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Storage options include 32GB and 128GB internal memory, with 256GB expandable storage via microSD. There is a relatively large 3,300 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an 86-degrees field of view.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The HTC Wildfire X is available in a single Sapphire Blue colour with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 128GB memory.Both these variants have been launched for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The smartphone goes on sale starting August 22, exclusively on Flipkart.