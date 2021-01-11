HP announces new Elite Dragonfly Max and G2 laptops with 11th Gen Intel CPUs

HP recently refreshed its Elite Dragonfly lineup with Intel’s 11th Gen processors and optional 5G connectivity. HP’s Dragonfly laptops are geared for business-centric audiences. The new models include the updated Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max.

The HP Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processors, although only the G2 has the Core i3 option. Both laptops can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage. For ports, you get a USB 3.1 charging port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single HDMI 1.4b port, and Nano-SIM support on both models.

The Dragonfly Max sports a 13.3-inch Full HD (1080p) display, while the Dragonfly G2 can be configured with a 13.3-inch Full HD or 4K panel. Both notebooks come with HP’s privacy-oriented screen that includes technology, which tints the screen to ensure people passing by cannot see into your screen.

The Dragonfly Max features a 5 MP webcam as opposed to a 1.2 MP webcam on the G2. The HP Dragonfly Max also comes with four wide-array microphones for better video and audio while calling. The webcam slider is available on both models.

The HP Dragonfly G2 and Max will feature optional 5G through AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the US. HP says that the Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max will be available this month, although there are no details on pricing yet.