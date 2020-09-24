HP AIO 24, Pavilion 27 All-in-One PCs launched in India with pop-up webcam, 10th-gen Intel processors

HP AIO 24, Pavilion 27 All-in-One (AIO) PCs have been launched in India. The two new AIO PCs come with an HD pop-up webcam, 10th generation Intel processors, and Amazon Alexa integration.

HP AIO 24, HP Pavilion 27 price in India

The HP AIO 24 price in India has been set at Rs 64,999, whereas the HP Pavilion 27 price starts at Rs 99,999. The two AIO PCs will be available on sale via HP World retail stores and HP Online Store.

HP AIO 24 specifications

HP AIO 24 gets powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. The PC has a WideVision full-HD infrared pop-up webcam with has an 88-degree field of view sitting on top of the IPS display.

HP Pavilion 27 specifications

HP Pavilion 27 offers a three-sided micro-edge touch-screen display with a pop-up webcam and a screen-to-body ratio of 86.2 percent. The AIO PC gets powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. It also features an SSD2 primary drive for a faster boot-up experience, along with an optional HDD for secondary storage.

HP Pavilion 27 offers dual 46mm 5W B&O speakers with wireless HP audio stream. Additionally, it comes with a wireless Qi charging pad at the base for Android and iOS devices.

Both AIO PCs come with support for Amazon Alexa.