How to place an order on WhatsApp Carts

A new WhatsApp feature called Carts was rolled out earlier this month to help businesses showcase their catalogs and receive orders. With Carts, businesses can help their customers place orders easily on the WhatsApp Business app.

Carts works in conjunction with the WhatsApp catalog feature that lets businesses list the type of products they sell. Carts will help customers by allowing them to begin the order process directly, without having to individually message the business for every product listed on their catalog.

Customers using the WhatsApp Messenger app will be able to see a shopping button next to your business name in your chat or when they visit your business profile. Using this shopping button, they can browse the catalogue and directly add items to their cart from the catalog. They will also be able to edit the quantity of each item in their cart. Once added, customers will have the option to send the items in their cart to the business account as a WhatsApp message.



Open WhatsApp.



Go to your chat or business profile of the business you’d like to order from.



Tap on the shopping button icon listed next to their name to access their catalog.



Once the catalog opens, browse through the products you’d like to order.



Tap on the product you like.



Tap Add to Cart on the product if you’d like to order.



Alternatively, you can also tap “Message Business” if you would like to ask a specific question about the product.

Also check: 10 best WhatsApp features launched in 2020: WhatsApp Pay, Dark mode, Group video-calling, and more



Tap “View Cart” to see all the products added to your cart.



Tap “ Add More” if you wish to navigate back to the catalog to continue adding more products.



You can also edit the quantity for each product added to your cart.

