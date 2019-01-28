Honor View 20 vs OnePlus 6T: Which smartphone should you buy?

With the Honor View 20 set for launch in India on January 29, one can’t help but wonder if Honor’s new flagship makes the cut? The View 20 is estimated to be priced in the Rs 35,000 to 40,000 price range, which puts it within range of one 2018’s best flagship phones, the OnePlus 6T.

Can’t decide which flagship you’d rather go with? No issues; let’s dive into the standout features on both spec sheets and figure it out.

Let’s start with the first thing you see when you buy a new phone, the

Display: Honor V20 vs OnePlus 6T

The size of both displays is nearly identical, but that’s about it. The View 20 sports an FHD+ IPS (2310x1080 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the OnePlus 6T boasts an FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a similar aspect ratio. However, the View 20’s punch-hole display for the front camera, gives the phone a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio as compared to the 86 percent on the OnePlus.

Performance: Honor V20 vs OnePlus 6T

Both phones have similar specs with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with one significant difference, the processors. While the OnePlus 6T’s Snapdragon 845 SoC still falls short against the View 20’s Kirin 980 SoC, you’ll hardly find any difference in performance. But the View 20 does have a 4000mAh battery as compared to the 3700mAh battery on the OnePlus 6T.

Camera: Honor V20 vs OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T features a pretty impressive 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel lens on the back and a 16-megapixel lens around the front, while the View 20 sports a monstrous 48 megapixel backed by a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor along with a 25-megapixel front camera. The View 20 also comes with 960 FPS slow-motion video capture as compared to the 480 FPS on the 6T.

OnePlus 6T may have a great camera suite, but if there’s one area where Huawei always go all out, it’s the camera, and this whopping 48 MP sensor is no different.

To conclude, both phones offer quite a lot in terms of performance and functionality, they are excellently designed, have a beautiful finish and offer a lot in terms of providing a more convenient smartphone experience. Even though performance on both phones is near identical, the View 20 just about edges it over the OnePlus 6T, thanks to its beast of a 48-megapixel camera.